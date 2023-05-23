R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.00

Shares of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.70), with a volume of 1849176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.90 ($0.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of £209.76 million, a P/E ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a current ratio of 1,042.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.79.

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

