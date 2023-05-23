Rpo LLC Takes Position in HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Rpo LLC owned 0.13% of HHG Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHGC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HHG Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HHG Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HHG Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Get HHG Capital alerts:

HHG Capital Stock Performance

HHGC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. HHG Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $13.15.

About HHG Capital

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

