Rpo LLC Purchases Shares of 13,506 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

