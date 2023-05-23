Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 1,750,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $57,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,928.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. 2,076,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,023. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.3% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,785,000 after buying an additional 1,072,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after buying an additional 923,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

