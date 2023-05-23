Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,742 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $55,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. 419,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

