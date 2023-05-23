Round Dollar Trading 0% Lower This Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00018910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $0.42 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

