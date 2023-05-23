Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

RCI opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

