Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Robert Half International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after acquiring an additional 891,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $58,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.