Robert Half International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $92.27.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

