RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Lifted by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. RLI comprises approximately 2.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of RLI worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RLI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.93. 58,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,465. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

