River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 677 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.10. The stock had a trading volume of 236,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

