River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 668 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 156.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,287. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

