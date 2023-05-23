River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,083 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.04. 1,680,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

