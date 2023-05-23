River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.33 and a 200-day moving average of $401.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $312.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

