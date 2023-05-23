River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.84. 56,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

