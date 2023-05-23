River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,252 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,354,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,776,473. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

