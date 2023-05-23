Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.24. 410,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

