Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 457 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.82. 568,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.36.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.