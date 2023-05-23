Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

GD stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.99. 247,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

