Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $4.81 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

