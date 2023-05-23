Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,451 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises 1.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of New York Times worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New York Times by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in New York Times by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. 137,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,282. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on NYT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

