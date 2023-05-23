Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,615,000 after purchasing an additional 367,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,535,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

HON stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.69. 352,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,069. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

