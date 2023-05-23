Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 4,583 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 353,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.