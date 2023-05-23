Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 17,819 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.31. 581,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,421. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

