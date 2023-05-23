Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 152.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,981,000 after acquiring an additional 430,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 307,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Read More

