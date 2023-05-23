Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.20. 251,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

