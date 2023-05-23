Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 2.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $32,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $47,637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after buying an additional 370,769 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after buying an additional 295,307 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 111.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 257,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.02. 24,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.