Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $42,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.56. 1,007,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

