Reviewing Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) & Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.14 billion 4.78 $423.21 million $1.54 29.18 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.43) -2.50

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Monte Rosa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Qiagen has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qiagen and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 192.42%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Qiagen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 17.66% 14.08% 7.61% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -42.09% -33.94%

Summary

Qiagen beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.