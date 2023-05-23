Reviewing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get OppFi alerts:

Risk and Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.33% 2.56% 0.73% Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.28% -1.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares OppFi and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OppFi and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Coinbase Global 6 12 9 0 2.11

OppFi presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $65.88, suggesting a potential upside of 10.94%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.52 $7.10 million ($0.14) -15.36 Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.36 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -5.82

OppFi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OppFi beats Coinbase Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.