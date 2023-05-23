Reviewing Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) & Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) and Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corebridge Financial and Sony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67 Sony Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.27, indicating a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Sony Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A Sony Financial 3.33% 9.74% 0.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Sony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Sony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $23.29 billion 0.48 $8.15 billion N/A N/A Sony Financial $16.39 billion 0.64 $684.76 million $1.63 14.79

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sony Financial.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Sony Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Sony Financial

(Get Rating)

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company also provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, mortgage loans, and investment trust and other services; and venture capital and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

