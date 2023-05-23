Reviewing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accuray and Becton, Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Accuray alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and 0 1 7 0 2.88

Accuray presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 96.48%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $276.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

63.4% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accuray and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $429.91 million 0.82 -$5.35 million ($0.11) -33.55 Becton, Dickinson and $18.87 billion 3.71 $1.78 billion $5.33 46.24

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -2.32% -19.56% -2.16% Becton, Dickinson and 8.59% 12.98% 6.19%

Volatility and Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Accuray on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

(Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via its Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.