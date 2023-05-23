Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 22nd (BA, CPSI, EVRI, HIBB, INSM, ITI, MCRB, MEI, NDLS, PAYC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 22nd:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

