Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 22nd (BA, CPSI, EVRI, HIBB, INSM, ITI, MCRB, MEI, NDLS, PAYC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 22nd:
Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.