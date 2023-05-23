Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Renasant alerts:

Insider Transactions at Renasant

In other news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Renasant Stock Up 2.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Renasant by 84.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Renasant has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.