Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 7.8% Higher

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.97. 791,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,516,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

