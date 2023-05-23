Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

