Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 421 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

