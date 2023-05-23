Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 18,729 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.12% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

