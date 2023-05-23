Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 181 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MCO opened at $321.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.84 and a 200-day moving average of $298.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.