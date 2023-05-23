Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 3,386 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

