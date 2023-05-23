Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

