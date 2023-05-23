Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.89 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 757.7% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KO opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

