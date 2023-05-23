Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $671.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $657.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.49. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

