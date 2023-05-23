Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after purchasing an additional 738,680 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 559,795 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 417,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

