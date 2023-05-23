Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 223,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

