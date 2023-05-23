Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.88.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

