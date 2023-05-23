Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.62. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 12,036.32%. Research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Featured Articles

