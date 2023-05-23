Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,952 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
VTWO opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
