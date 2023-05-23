Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $384.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $364.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

