Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

